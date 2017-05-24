App
May 24, 2017 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate PI Industries; target of Rs 940: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has recommended accumulate rating on PI Industries with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.

Accumulate PI Industries; target of Rs 940: Yes Securities

Yes Securities' research report on PI Industries


PI Industries (PII) reported a 4% YoY decline in revenues during 4QFY17. Growth during the quarter was muted due to dull global market conditions. Domestic business was muted due to delayed and uneven rainfall distribution as well as lower pest infestation in India. At the operating level however, PII continued to perform well as its EBITDA margins came in at 25.4% during 4QFY17 as compared to 18.6% in the corresponding quarter last year (21.2% margins in 3QFY17).


Outlook


Traction in recently commercialized molecules, launch of new molecules in the domestic space and a healthy pipeline of molecules in the CSM space are long term growth drivers of the business. Our TP for PII is INR 940 with an ACCUMULATE view from an FY19 perspective.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #PI Industries #Recommendations #Yes Securities

