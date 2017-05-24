Accumulate PI Industries; target of Rs 940: Yes Securities

Yes Securities' research report on PI Industries

PI Industries (PII) reported a 4% YoY decline in revenues during 4QFY17. Growth during the quarter was muted due to dull global market conditions. Domestic business was muted due to delayed and uneven rainfall distribution as well as lower pest infestation in India. At the operating level however, PII continued to perform well as its EBITDA margins came in at 25.4% during 4QFY17 as compared to 18.6% in the corresponding quarter last year (21.2% margins in 3QFY17).

Outlook

Traction in recently commercialized molecules, launch of new molecules in the domestic space and a healthy pipeline of molecules in the CSM space are long term growth drivers of the business. Our TP for PII is INR 940 with an ACCUMULATE view from an FY19 perspective.

