Accumulate Persistent System; target of Rs 657: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Persistent System

Persistent Systems posted steady numbers for the quarter ended March 2017 with Rupee revenues declined by 2.5% QoQ to Rs 727 cr and inclined by 7.4% on YoY basis. Persistent Systems crosses USD 109.03 mn with growth of 8.6% YoY and declined by 0.9% QoQ.

Outlook

We have valued stock at P/E(x) of 14x to its FY19E earnings and have arrived at fair value of Rs 657 per share. At CMP Rs 578 stock trades at 12 (x) its FY19E earnings. We have ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on the stock.

