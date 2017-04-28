App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Persistent System; target of Rs 657: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has recommended accumulate rating on Persistent System with a target price of Rs 657 in its research report dated April 26, 2017.

Arihant Capital's research report on Persistent System


Persistent Systems posted steady numbers for the quarter ended March 2017 with Rupee revenues declined by 2.5% QoQ to Rs 727 cr and inclined by 7.4% on YoY basis. Persistent Systems crosses USD 109.03 mn with growth of 8.6% YoY and declined by 0.9% QoQ.


Outlook


We have valued stock at P/E(x) of 14x to its FY19E earnings and have arrived at fair value of Rs 657 per share. At CMP Rs 578 stock trades at 12 (x) its FY19E earnings. We have ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

