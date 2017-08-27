App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate NCC; target of Rs 102: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on NCC has recommended accumulate rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 102 in its research report dated August 08, 2017.

Accumulate NCC; target of Rs 102: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on NCC

NCC posted 5.9 % YoY growth in Q 1 FY1 8 standalone revenue to ` 2 0.1 bn (in line with estimates). The rise in revenue was primarily due to growth in Electrical and Water & Environment segments with 29.7 % and 23.6 % YoY, respectively. EBITDA margin declined 23 bps YoY to 8. 5 % (in line with estimates) due to higher construction expenses. Adj. PAT (post adjusting exceptional gain of ` 124 mn) decreased by 2.5 % YoY to ` 510mn ( in line with estimates) as decline in other income is set off against reduction in interest cost. We maintain ACCUMULATE due to healthy revenue growth led by robust order inflow and reduction in interest cost.

Outlook

We maintain ACCUMULATE on the stock  with SOTP based  TP of ` 102 . We have excluded OB Infra road BOT from our valuation as it has been securitized .

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #NCC #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.