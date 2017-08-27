App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate NBCC; target of Rs 227: Geojit

Geojit has recommended accumulate rating on NBCC with a target price of Rs 227 in its research report dated August 22, 2017.

Accumulate NBCC; target of Rs 227: Geojit

Geojit's research report on NBCC


NBCC‟s current order book backlog of Rs 750bn (including re-development project of 3 colonies in Delhi worth Rs 250bn). Order book consists of 92% PMC including large re-development project. EPC & Real estate forms 5% & 3% of the order book. Management expects marketing work of the 3 colonies will be completed by Q3FY18E. Further, management has guided Rs 25000cr of order intake in FY18E.


Outlook


We value NBCC’s core business at a P/E of 25x (22x) on FY19E and book value of land parcel at Rs 29/share to arrive at SOTP target price of Rs 227. We upgrade NBCC to Accumulate from Hold.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #Geojit Financial services #NBCC #Recommendations

