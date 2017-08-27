Accumulate NBCC; target of Rs 227: Geojit

Geojit's research report on NBCC

NBCC‟s current order book backlog of Rs 750bn (including re-development project of 3 colonies in Delhi worth Rs 250bn). Order book consists of 92% PMC including large re-development project. EPC & Real estate forms 5% & 3% of the order book. Management expects marketing work of the 3 colonies will be completed by Q3FY18E. Further, management has guided Rs 25000cr of order intake in FY18E.

Outlook

We value NBCC’s core business at a P/E of 25x (22x) on FY19E and book value of land parcel at Rs 29/share to arrive at SOTP target price of Rs 227. We upgrade NBCC to Accumulate from Hold.

