App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Minda Industries; target of Rs 606: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services has recommended accumulate rating on Minda Industries with a target price of Rs 606 in its research report dated May 24, 2017.

Accumulate Minda Industries; target of Rs 606: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Minda Industries


Q4FY17 revenue grew by 32%YoY led by positive effect of consolidation of group companies & higher contribution of alloy wheels biz, while standalone business grew by 5%YoY. EBITDA margin expanded by 30bps due to lower RM cost and Adj. PAT grew by 44.4%YoY to Rs.58cr.


Outlook


We expect Consolidated Revenue/PAT to grow at 22%/32% CAGR over FY17-19E. Although we remain bullish about long term prospects of MIL, however, due to recent run-up in stock price we see limited upside in stock at current level. Hence, we change our rating to “ACCUMULATE” from Buy with revised target price of Rs606 (valuating at 18x its FY19E earnings).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #Geojit Financial services #Minda Industries #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.