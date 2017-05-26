Accumulate Minda Industries; target of Rs 606: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Minda Industries

Q4FY17 revenue grew by 32%YoY led by positive effect of consolidation of group companies & higher contribution of alloy wheels biz, while standalone business grew by 5%YoY. EBITDA margin expanded by 30bps due to lower RM cost and Adj. PAT grew by 44.4%YoY to Rs.58cr.

Outlook

We expect Consolidated Revenue/PAT to grow at 22%/32% CAGR over FY17-19E. Although we remain bullish about long term prospects of MIL, however, due to recent run-up in stock price we see limited upside in stock at current level. Hence, we change our rating to “ACCUMULATE” from Buy with revised target price of Rs606 (valuating at 18x its FY19E earnings).

