Accumulate Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7552: KR Choksey
KR Choksey has recommended accumulate rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 7552 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.
KR Choksey's research report on Maruti Suzuki
MSIL, since 2015 has been on path of transformation, changing its image from entry level competitor to premium/semi-premium player. Company’s focus on NEXA has clearly helped achieve a premium tag, which has enabled the company with launch pad for its upcoming newer models like new Dzire and Swift. We have changed our estimates slightly assuming 10% CAGR volume growth till FY19E.
Outlook
DCF target now stands at INR 7,194/share (accounting FY2027 assumption, which were accounted till 2026) and we continue to assign PE of 21.5x FY19E EPS of INR 367.8. On weighted average basis we arrive at a target price of INR 7,552 indicating 10% upside from CMP. Hence we continue to recommend an “Accumulate” rating on the stock.
For all recommendations, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.