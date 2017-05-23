Accumulate Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7552: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Maruti Suzuki

MSIL, since 2015 has been on path of transformation, changing its image from entry level competitor to premium/semi-premium player. Company’s focus on NEXA has clearly helped achieve a premium tag, which has enabled the company with launch pad for its upcoming newer models like new Dzire and Swift. We have changed our estimates slightly assuming 10% CAGR volume growth till FY19E.

Outlook

DCF target now stands at INR 7,194/share (accounting FY2027 assumption, which were accounted till 2026) and we continue to assign PE of 21.5x FY19E EPS of INR 367.8. On weighted average basis we arrive at a target price of INR 7,552 indicating 10% upside from CMP. Hence we continue to recommend an “Accumulate” rating on the stock.

