you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2017 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7552: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has recommended accumulate rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 7552 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.

Accumulate Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7552: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Maruti Suzuki


MSIL, since 2015 has been on path of transformation, changing its image from entry level competitor to premium/semi-premium player. Company’s focus on NEXA has clearly helped achieve a premium tag, which has enabled the company with launch pad for its upcoming newer models like new Dzire and Swift. We have changed our estimates slightly assuming 10% CAGR volume growth till FY19E.


Outlook


DCF target now stands at INR 7,194/share (accounting FY2027 assumption, which were accounted till 2026) and we continue to assign PE of 21.5x FY19E EPS of INR 367.8. On weighted average basis we arrive at a target price of INR 7,552 indicating 10% upside from CMP. Hence we continue to recommend an “Accumulate” rating on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

