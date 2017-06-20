Accumulate Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1711: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's research report on Mahindra & Mahindra

The domestic tractor volume sold by M&M increased by 23% compared to 18% industry growth resulting in market share improvement to 42.7% during the year, highest ever market share gain of 1.8% points. Yuvo range of tractors, launched by M&M during H2FY17 has been well received by its customers. The company is also working on a higher than 50HP tractor in Swaraj division.

Outlook

Based on its core earnings, the stock at Rs 1389 is trading at a PE multiple of 11.6xFY19E and an EV/EBIDTA of 6xFY19E, excluding its subsidiary value of Rs 549per share. We have assigned FY19E PER of 16x to its core earnings and have valued the listed subsidiaries at 25% discount to the market price. We maintain our ACCUMULATE recommendation on the stock with SOTP‐based target price of Rs 1711per share.

