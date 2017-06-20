App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 20, 2017 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1711: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has recommended accumulate rating on Mahindra and Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1711 in its research report dated June 19, 2017.

Accumulate Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1711: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's research report on Mahindra & Mahindra


The domestic tractor volume sold by M&M increased by 23% compared to 18% industry growth resulting in market share improvement to 42.7% during the year, highest ever market share gain of 1.8% points. Yuvo range of tractors, launched by M&M during H2FY17 has been well received by its customers. The company is also working on a higher than 50HP tractor in Swaraj division.


Outlook


Based on its core earnings, the stock at Rs 1389 is trading at a PE multiple of 11.6xFY19E and an EV/EBIDTA of 6xFY19E, excluding its subsidiary value of Rs 549per share. We have assigned FY19E PER of 16x to its core earnings and have valued the listed subsidiaries at 25% discount to the market price. We maintain our ACCUMULATE recommendation on the stock with SOTP‐based target price of Rs 1711per share.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #Mahindra and Mahindra #Recommendations #Way2Wealth

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.