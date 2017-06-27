App
Jun 27, 2017 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Mahanagar Gas Ltd; target of Rs1114: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services has recommended accumulate rating on the Mahanagar Gas with a target price of Rs 1114 in its research report dated June 23, 2017.

Geojit Financial Services’ research report on Mahanagar Gas Ltd

MGL is the sole authorised distributor of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai & its adjoining areas. Further, the company has expanded its operations to supply natural gas to Raigad district of Maharashtra. The company has exclusive authorisation to lay, build, expand and operate the city gas distribution (CGD) network in Mumbai and its adjoining areas for a period of 25 years.

Outlook

The stock currently trades at 22.8x/20.4x FY18E/19E EPS. We expect revenue/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 14%/10% over FY17-19E. Hence, we value the stock at 23x FY19E EPS arriving at a target price (TP) of Rs1,114.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

