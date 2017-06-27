Accumulate Mahanagar Gas Ltd; target of Rs1114: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services’ research report on Mahanagar Gas Ltd

MGL is the sole authorised distributor of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai & its adjoining areas. Further, the company has expanded its operations to supply natural gas to Raigad district of Maharashtra. The company has exclusive authorisation to lay, build, expand and operate the city gas distribution (CGD) network in Mumbai and its adjoining areas for a period of 25 years.

Outlook

The stock currently trades at 22.8x/20.4x FY18E/19E EPS. We expect revenue/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 14%/10% over FY17-19E. Hence, we value the stock at 23x FY19E EPS arriving at a target price (TP) of Rs1,114.

