Jun 09, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 882: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch has recommended accumulate rating on LIC Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 882 in its research report dated June 09, 2017.

Accumulate LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 882: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on LIC Housing Finance


The focus of LICHFL continues to be on the core retail business with a major thrust on affordable housing. The company has launched a number of initiatives to strengthen its core mortgage business that are extremely competitive in the affordable segment.


Outlook


Robust demand in affordable housing should help its loan book to grow by 14.3% on average over the next two years. On balance, we revise our rating to “accumulate” with a target price of Rs 882 (previous target Rs 671) based on 3.0x FY19e BV over a period of 9- 12 months.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

