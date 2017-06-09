Accumulate LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 882: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on LIC Housing Finance

The focus of LICHFL continues to be on the core retail business with a major thrust on affordable housing. The company has launched a number of initiatives to strengthen its core mortgage business that are extremely competitive in the affordable segment.

Outlook

Robust demand in affordable housing should help its loan book to grow by 14.3% on average over the next two years. On balance, we revise our rating to “accumulate” with a target price of Rs 882 (previous target Rs 671) based on 3.0x FY19e BV over a period of 9- 12 months.

