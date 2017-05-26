Accumulate KEC International; target of Rs 270: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on KEC International

Q4FY17 order intake grew by 45% YoY supported by a pick-up in SAE tower business and a traction in railway segment. SAE tower business witnessed growth of 71% YoY and Railway at 480% YoY. KEC holds strong L1 orders of Rs 3,312cr and is expected to convert into the order book in the coming quarters.

Outlook

Healthy order book & improvement in margins will drive the earnings growth. We factor adj. PAT to grow at CAGR of 23% over FY17-19E. We value KEC at P/E of 15x FY19E EPS with a change in rating from Hold to Accumulate.

