May 26, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 26, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate KEC International; target of Rs 270: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services has recommended accumulate rating on KEC International with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated May 24, 2017.

Geojit Financial Services' research report on KEC International


Q4FY17 order intake grew by 45% YoY supported by a pick-up in SAE tower business and a traction in railway segment. SAE tower business witnessed growth of 71% YoY and Railway at 480% YoY. KEC holds strong L1 orders of Rs 3,312cr and is expected to convert into the order book in the coming quarters.


Outlook


Healthy order book & improvement in margins will drive the earnings growth. We factor adj. PAT to grow at CAGR of 23% over FY17-19E. We value KEC at P/E of 15x FY19E EPS with a change in rating from Hold to Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #Geojit Financial services #KEC International #Recommendations

