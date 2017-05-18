Accumulate Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 190: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Karnataka Bank

The Karnataka Bank Ltd for the quarter ended Q4 FY 17 reported rise in its net profit by 30% YoY to Rs 138 crs. Sequentially the profit rose by 102%. This was majorly due to higher other income which amplified by 83.3% YoY and lower employee cost which fell by 30.6% QoQ and also higher operating income which grew 29.4% YoY and 91.6% QoQ.

Outlook

At CMP of Rs 164 the stock trades at 8.3 P/E(x) and 1.2 P/ABV(x) to its FY 19E. We have valued the stock at 1.35(x) to its FY 19E ABV and arrived at a fair value of Rs 190 for the stock. We have ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating for the stock.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.