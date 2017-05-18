App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 18, 2017 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 190: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has recommended accumulate rating on Karnataka Bank with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated May 16, 2017.

Accumulate Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 190: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Karnataka Bank


The Karnataka Bank Ltd for the quarter ended Q4 FY 17 reported rise in its net profit by 30% YoY to Rs 138 crs. Sequentially the profit rose by 102%. This was majorly due to higher other income which amplified by 83.3% YoY and lower employee cost which fell by 30.6% QoQ and also higher operating income which grew 29.4% YoY and 91.6% QoQ.


Outlook


At CMP of Rs 164 the stock trades at 8.3 P/E(x) and 1.2 P/ABV(x) to its FY 19E. We have valued the stock at 1.35(x) to its FY 19E ABV and arrived at a fair value of Rs 190 for the stock. We have ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating for the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Karnataka Bank #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.