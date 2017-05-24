Accumulate Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 377: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission

Standalone order book at the end of Q4FY17 stood at Rs 90bn, up 9% YoY. Order inflow for FY17 was Rs 62bn down 16 % YoY, while they won orders worth Rs 14bn in FY18 till date. KPTL is L1 in projects worth Rs 20bn (majorly in international markets).

Outlook

We believe the strong outlook in domestic T&D market and increasing presence in high growth areas like Railways should help the company deliver 19% earnings CAGR over FY16‐19E. Maintain Accumulate with TP of 377(previous Rs 331) as we roll to March’19 earnings.

