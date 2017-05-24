App
May 24, 2017 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 377: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended accumulate rating on Kalpataru Power Transmission with a target price of Rs 377 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission


Standalone order book at the end of Q4FY17 stood at Rs 90bn, up 9% YoY. Order inflow for FY17 was Rs 62bn down 16 % YoY, while they won orders worth Rs 14bn in FY18 till date. KPTL is L1 in projects worth Rs 20bn (majorly in international markets).


Outlook


We believe the strong outlook in domestic T&D market and increasing presence in high growth areas like Railways should help the company deliver 19% earnings CAGR over FY16‐19E. Maintain Accumulate with TP of 377(previous Rs 331) as we roll to March’19 earnings.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

