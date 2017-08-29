App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 28, 2017 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 913: IDBI Capital

IDBI Capital is bullish on Infosys has recommended accumulate rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 913 in its research report dated 28 August 2017.

Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 913: IDBI Capital

IDBI Capital's research report on Infosys

We believe that Mr Nadan Nilekani joining Infosys (INFO) board as non-executive Chairman on Thursday is a great move amid Dr. Vishal Sikka’s stepping down as MD & CEO just a week earlier. We did not expect such a move to happen so fast.At the investor con-call, Mr Nilekani clearly mentioned that his top priority is to make INFO the enterprise of future and restore the company on the growth path with consensus of all stakeholders.

Outlook

We believe that the worst is over for INFO and upgrade it to ACCUMULATE from HOLD with new TP of Rs988 based on 14x FY19E (13x earlier) and factor the impact of share buyback.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

