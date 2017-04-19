App
Apr 19, 2017 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 1060: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has recommended accumulate rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1060 in its research report dated April 13, 2017.

KR Choksey's research report on Infosys

Infosys stated it’s FY18E revenue growth guidance between 6.5-8.5%, which is 50 bps below our estimate of 7-9%. This is the 3rd time that the IT major has cut it’s revenue guidance in the last 3 quarters and is an indication of structural stress in the IT sector. Realizations were down 2.73% yoy in FY17 and continue the downward trajectory.

Outlook

The company’s deployment of automation amongst other disruptive technologies, both internally and externally, to tackle structural issues in the industry should yield results going ahead. We have “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock and as we assign multiple of 14x to its FY19E EPS of INR. 76 to arrive at a price target of INR 1,060.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

