Accumulate Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 1317: Dolat Capital

IGL numbers were a positive surprise on volume and margin front. IGL reported volume growth of 12.9% to 4.9 MMSCMD. Lower gas cost enabled margin expansion and operating leverage ensured operating margin expansion. Going forward, we believe that IGL can deliver double digit volume growth for next couple of years. Increase in the number of CNG stations would propel CNG volumes. Increase in the industrial activity can further propel industrial volumes. We reiterate our Accumulate rating with a target price of `1,317.

Outlook

we believe that profitability growth can be in double digits. CUGL and MNGL are going strong with expected profit growth in the range of around 15%. We retain Accumulate with a TP of `. 1,317.

