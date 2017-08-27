App
Aug 23, 2017 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 1317: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended accumulate rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1317 in its research report dated August 11, 2017.

Accumulate Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 1317: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Indraprastha Gas

IGL numbers were a positive surprise on volume and margin front. IGL reported volume growth of 12.9% to 4.9 MMSCMD. Lower gas cost enabled margin expansion and operating leverage ensured operating margin expansion. Going forward, we believe that IGL can deliver double digit volume growth for next couple of years. Increase in the number of CNG stations would propel CNG volumes. Increase in the industrial activity can further propel industrial volumes.  We reiterate our Accumulate rating with a target price of `1,317.


Outlook


we believe that profitability growth can be  in double digits. CUGL and MNGL are going strong with expected profit growth in the range of around 15%.  We retain Accumulate with a TP of `. 1,317.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations

