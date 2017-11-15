App
Nov 13, 2017 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 235: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Indoco Remedies with a target price of Rs 235 in its research report dated November 07, 2017.

Dolat Capital's research report on Indoco Remedies


Indoco posted results ahead of our estimates. Revenues were slightly better than our estimates. Sales was up 1% YoY (against our estimate of 4% fall) as formulations business was flat YoY at ` 2.6bn. API segment grew 8% YoY. EBITDA stood at ` 409mn, in line with our estimate. While negative tax restricted PAT decline to 11% YoY (our estimate of 33% dip).


Outlook


The company’s strong growth trajectory is tapered to mid-level, post the US FDA warning letter and GST impact. We closely watch USFDA warning letter progress. The strong pipeline and bunch of good assets in the kitty offers a lot of promise. Our ANDAs filings analysis for US market reflect sturdy earnings boost given the specialty focus on Sterile Ophthalmic and own dossier filings in injectable. We expect these filings to drive growth traction after successful resolution of warning letter. WL is expected to delay management guidance of ` 3.0bn revenue by FY20E-22E. Capacity-wise, company has established its base to support for next 5 years’ growth. We expect growth from India business, EU and ROW to support earnings in FY18E. Considering the above, we maintain Accumulate at dips. At CMP of ` 260, the stock trades at 31x FY18E EPS of ` 8 and 24x FY19E EPS of ` 11.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Dolat Capital #Indoco Remedies #Recommendations

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

