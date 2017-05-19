Accumulate Indo Count Industries; target of Rs 214: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Indo Count Industries

Indo Count Industries Limited is home textile company engaged in the activity of manufacture of textile products. The Company has manufacturing factories located in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The Company is involved in the manufacture of bedding, quilts, pillows, sleeping bags and others, and preparation and spinning of cotton fibers, including blended cotton.

Outlook

We have valued the company on FY19 basis by providing P/E multiple of 13, we have arrived a target price of INR 214, an upside potential of 8%. We recommend ACCUMULATE rating on the stock.

