May 19, 2017 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Indo Count Industries; target of Rs 214: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has recommended accumulate rating on Indo Count Industries with a target price of Rs 214 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

KR Choksey's research report on Indo Count Industries


Indo Count Industries Limited is home textile company engaged in the activity of manufacture of textile products. The Company has manufacturing factories located in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The Company is involved in the manufacture of bedding, quilts, pillows, sleeping bags and others, and preparation and spinning of cotton fibers, including blended cotton.


Outlook


We have valued the company on FY19 basis by providing P/E multiple of 13, we have arrived a target price of INR 214, an upside potential of 8%. We recommend ACCUMULATE rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #Indo Count Industries #KR Choksey #Recommendations

