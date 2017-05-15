App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hero Motorcorp; target of Rs 3668: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has recommended accumulate rating on Hero Motorcorp with a target price of Rs 3668 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

KR Choksey's research report on Hero Motorcorp


In Q4FY17, Hero Motorcorp Ltd (HMCL) reported gross sales of INR 74,881 Mn which (was in-line with our estimates of INR 75,9948 Mn) decereased by 6.2% Y-o-Y but increased 10.4% Q-o-Q. Top-line was impacted by ban on BS-3 vehicles along-with demonetization. Gross realization were impacted by deep discounting during the clearance of BS-3 vehicles. However better pricing policy adapted led to just 50bps fall in gross realization.


Outlook


While we expect the company to post a top-line growth of 12.6% CAGR, company’s profit growth (11.7% CAGR between FY17 to FY19E) are un-likely to improve anytime soon. Hence, we have assigned a multiple of 18.5x on FY19E EPS of INR 225 and we have valued the stock on (PE+DCF) basis by allocating a 50-50 weight. Our DCF value stands at INR 3,168/share and PE target stands at INR 4,167/ share to arrive at a target price of INR 3,668/share, indicating 8% upside from CMP of INR 3397.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

