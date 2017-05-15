Accumulate Hero Motorcorp; target of Rs 3668: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Hero Motorcorp

In Q4FY17, Hero Motorcorp Ltd (HMCL) reported gross sales of INR 74,881 Mn which (was in-line with our estimates of INR 75,9948 Mn) decereased by 6.2% Y-o-Y but increased 10.4% Q-o-Q. Top-line was impacted by ban on BS-3 vehicles along-with demonetization. Gross realization were impacted by deep discounting during the clearance of BS-3 vehicles. However better pricing policy adapted led to just 50bps fall in gross realization.

Outlook

While we expect the company to post a top-line growth of 12.6% CAGR, company’s profit growth (11.7% CAGR between FY17 to FY19E) are un-likely to improve anytime soon. Hence, we have assigned a multiple of 18.5x on FY19E EPS of INR 225 and we have valued the stock on (PE+DCF) basis by allocating a 50-50 weight. Our DCF value stands at INR 3,168/share and PE target stands at INR 4,167/ share to arrive at a target price of INR 3,668/share, indicating 8% upside from CMP of INR 3397.

