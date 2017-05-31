Accumulate Heritage Foods; target of Rs 1205: KR Choksey
KR Choksey has recommended accumulate rating on Heritage Foods with a target price of Rs 1205 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.
Heritage foods Ltd posted its Q4FY17 results
Heritage foods Ltd posted its Q4FY17 results, its revenue stood at INR 7002.8 Mn was below our estimates by 6.3% however revenue growth registered was 10.7% yoy and 5.0% qoq as against our expectation of 18.0% yoy and 12.0% qoq. EBIDTA stood at INR 338.7Mn which is de-growth of 9.6% yoy and 12.6% qoq due to higher raw material cost.
Outlook
With growth in dairy sector we remain positive for the companies growth and expect revenue growth to be around 15%-17% yoy and EBIDTA margin to be in range of 5.5%-5.7% and PAT margins to be 2.7% to 3.0%. At CMP of INR 1119, we have a “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock with target price of INR 1205 and upside of 7.7%.
