Accumulate Heritage Foods; target of Rs 1205: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Minda Industries

Heritage foods Ltd posted its Q4FY17 results, its revenue stood at INR 7002.8 Mn was below our estimates by 6.3% however revenue growth registered was 10.7% yoy and 5.0% qoq as against our expectation of 18.0% yoy and 12.0% qoq. EBIDTA stood at INR 338.7Mn which is de-growth of 9.6% yoy and 12.6% qoq due to higher raw material cost.

Outlook

With growth in dairy sector we remain positive for the companies growth and expect revenue growth to be around 15%-17% yoy and EBIDTA margin to be in range of 5.5%-5.7% and PAT margins to be 2.7% to 3.0%. At CMP of INR 1119, we have a “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock with target price of INR 1205 and upside of 7.7%.

