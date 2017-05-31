App
May 31, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Heritage Foods; target of Rs 1205: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has recommended accumulate rating on Heritage Foods with a target price of Rs 1205 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Accumulate Heritage Foods; target of Rs 1205: KR Choksey

Heritage Foods Ltd Research Report


Heritage foods Ltd posted its Q4FY17 results, its revenue stood at INR 7002.8 Mn was below our estimates by 6.3% however revenue growth registered was 10.7% yoy and 5.0% qoq as against our expectation of 18.0% yoy and 12.0% qoq. EBIDTA stood at INR 338.7Mn which is de-growth of 9.6% yoy and 12.6% qoq due to higher raw material cost.


Outlook


With growth in dairy sector we remain positive for the companies growth and expect revenue growth to be around 15%-17% yoy and EBIDTA margin to be in range of 5.5%-5.7% and PAT margins to be 2.7% to 3.0%. At CMP of INR 1119, we have a “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock with target price of INR 1205 and upside of 7.7%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

