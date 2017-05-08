App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 08, 2017 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate HDFC ; target of Rs 1690: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended accumulate rating on HDFC with a target price of Rs 1690 in its research report dated May 05, 2017.

Accumulate HDFC ; target of Rs 1690: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC


HDFC’s 4QFY17 net income was a slight beat on estimates at Rs 20.4bn (PLe: Rs 19.9bn) on back of lower opex and tax rate. Overall, loan book grew at 16.2% mainly led by non‐individual book, while individual loans continue to grow on softer trajectory of 13‐ 14%. Management reiterated it would target to grow overall loan book at 15‐16% with non‐individual growing at 15‐18%.


Outlook


We believe, capital will be not be a constraint as warrants issued earlier are likely to get converted to equity, helping it raise Rs50bn, which we have factored in FY18 estimates. We maintain Accumulate with increased PT of Rs 1,690 (from Rs 1,454) as we roll over our SOTP to Mar‐19.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #HDFC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.