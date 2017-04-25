App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 25, 2017 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1685: Systematix

Systematix has recommended accumulate rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1685 in its research report dated April 21, 2017.

Accumulate HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1685: Systematix

Systematix's research report on HDFC Bank

In 4QFY17, the bank’s retail advances grew 23.5% yoy, faster than the overall credit growth. Of these, while personal loans and credit cards segments grew 34.1% yoy and 26.7% yoy respectively, mortgages grew 20.5% yoy. Commercial vehicle (CV) loans grew a robust 22.6% yoy, and business banking loans saw a healthy growth of 16.5% yoy.

Outlook

We increase the target price from Rs 1,555 to Rs 1,685, as we value the bank at 3.8x FY19e BV (earlier 3.7x 1HFY19e BV) and revise the rating from a Buy to Accumulate. At our target price, the stock would trade at PBV of 4.5x FY18e and 3.8x FY19e.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #HDFC Bank #Hold #Recommendations #Systematix

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.