Moneycontrol
May 02, 2017 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hatsun Agro; target of Rs 693: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has recommended accumulate rating on Hatsun Agro with a target price of Rs 693 in its research report dated April 28, 2017.

KR Choksey's research report on Hatsun Agro


Hatsun Agro ltd posted good and above expectations results for Q4FY17 and FY17. Revenue growth seen in double digit for both Q4FY17 and FY17. Due to existing and new launch of products in its milk and value added segment. Growth for Q4FY17 was at 36.3% yoy and 28.6% qoq. Revenue for Q4FY17 stood at INR 12176.5 Mn as compared to INR 8935.4 Mn for Q4FY16 and INR 9468.2 Mn for Q3FY16.


Outlook


Hatsun plans to diversify and focus on the portfolio into healthy, tasty and ready to eat foods. Also it has stable brand portfolio, prominent products, brand recognition, etc in south and west India. At CMP of INR 619, we recommend ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on the stock with the target price of INR 693 and upside of 11.9%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

