Accumulate Hatsun Agro; target of Rs 693: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Hatsun Agro

Revenue growth seen in double digit for both Q4FY17 and FY17, due to existing and new launch of products in its milk and value added segment. Growth for Q4FY17 was at 36.3% yoy and 28.6% qoq with revenue at INR 12176.5 Mn and for FY17 it posted INR 41996.6 Mn with growth of 21.9% . Q4FY17 EBIDTA at INR 1172.0 Mn which showed the growth of 64.1% yoy and growth of 33.3% qoq.

Outlook

We assume top line growth of around 20% and its EBIDTA & PAT margins to be around 9-10% and 3.5% respectively for FY18E and FY19E. At CMP of INR 584, we upgrade our rating and recommend ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on the stock with the target price of INR 693 and upside of 18.6%.

