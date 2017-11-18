App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 17, 2017 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Greenply Industries; target of Rs 322: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Greenply Industries with a target price of Rs 322 in its research report dated November 09, 2017.

Kotak Securities' research report on Greenply Industries


Revenues for Q2FY18 were ahead of our estimates led by better than expected growth in plywood volumes. Forex fluctuations and decline in plywood realizations impacted the margins. Lower than expected interest expense and lower tax expense led to net profit coming slightly ahead of our estimates.


Outlook


We weak our estimates and arrive at a price target of Rs 322 based on 25x FY19 estimates. Volumes are likely to recover sharply from FY19 onwards and company plans to cater to improved demand going forward with higher value added products, increased outsourcing in plywood and new capacity in plywood and MDF. Owing to limited upside from the current levels, we maintain ACCUMULATE rating on the stock and would advise investors to look for declines to enter the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

