App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 01, 2017 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Gravita India; target of Rs 188: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Gravita India has recommended accumulate rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 188 in its research report dated 22 November 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher' research report on Gravita India

Gravita reported strong set of numbers. Net revenue recorded growth of 45.0% YoY and 18.6% QoQ at Rs 2,247m due to positive impact of GST and commencement of commercial production of PET flakes in Jamaica and fresh capacity addition of lead at Chittoor plant. EBITDA grew 115.5% YoY and 36.5% QoQ to Rs 258m and margins expanded by 375bps YoY and 150bps QoQ to 11.5% in Q2FY18. YoY margin expansion was driven by 110% growth in aluminium revenues thereby accounting for 9% of total revenues (Q1FY17: 5.9%). Simultaneously aluminium margins also expanded from 4.5% in Q2FY17 to 7.2% in Q2FY18.

Outlook

We have assigned a higher PE multiple to our FY19E EPS estimated thus arriving a revised target price of Rs 188 indicating an upside of 18% from current levels. Maintain Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #Gravita India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.