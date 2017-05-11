Accumulate Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 2090: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Godrej Consumer Products

GCPL Ltd. reported Q4FY17 revenue of INR 24,894.9 Mn with growth of 12.8% YoY and growth of 0.1% QoQ, while the India Business recorded sales growth of 10% YoY which was led by 5% volume growth. The International business sales grew by 10% YoY on a constant currency basis. EBITDA for Q4FY17 was at INR 55,507.3 Mn, witnessed spurt in margins which were at 22.1% with increase of 149bps YoY on consolidated basis.

Outlook

Further, we expect that the consumer demand would boost and also bring revival in economy and hence there will be growth in GCPL’s top line of around 8-9% and bottom line of around 9-10%. At CMP of INR 1,925, the stock is trading at P/E of 41.5x for FY19E, we rate the stock with an “ACCUMULATE” rating with a target price of INR 2,090 representing an upside of 8.6%.

