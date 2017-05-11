App
May 11, 2017 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 2090: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has recommended accumulate rating on Godrej Consumer Products with a target price of Rs 2090 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

KR Choksey's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


GCPL Ltd. reported Q4FY17 revenue of INR 24,894.9 Mn with growth of 12.8% YoY and growth of 0.1% QoQ, while the India Business recorded sales growth of 10% YoY which was led by 5% volume growth. The International business sales grew by 10% YoY on a constant currency basis. EBITDA for Q4FY17 was at INR 55,507.3 Mn, witnessed spurt in margins which were at 22.1% with increase of 149bps YoY on consolidated basis.


Outlook


Further, we expect that the consumer demand would boost and also bring revival in economy and hence there will be growth in GCPL’s top line of around 8-9% and bottom line of around 9-10%. At CMP of INR 1,925, the stock is trading at P/E of 41.5x for FY19E, we rate the stock with an “ACCUMULATE” rating with a target price of INR 2,090 representing an upside of 8.6%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #Godrej Consumer Product #KR Choksey #Recommendations

