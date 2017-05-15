Accumulate Glenmark Pharma; target of Rs 875: Systematix

Systematix's research report on Glenmark Pharma

Glenmark Pharma (GNP) reported a weaker-than-expected performance in 4Q, mainly attributable to lower revenue from gZetia (FTF), price erosion in the base US business, adverse currency environment-impacted ROW business and moderate growth in India business. The company wrote off receivables worth Rs 809mn from Venezuela and also provided for a forex loss of Rs 2bn (Rs 650mn in opex), which impacted earnings.

Outlook

We revise the earnings estimates down by 16% and 13% for FY18e and FY19e respectively, mainly to factor the lower revenue from gZetia. We also reduce the valuation multiple (from 18x to 14x FY19e) to reflect the muted performance in the US and reduce the target price to Rs875 (earlier Rs 1,150), with a revised Accumulate rating (earlier Buy).

