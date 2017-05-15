App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Glenmark Pharma; target of Rs 875: Systematix

Systematix has recommended accumulate rating on Glenmark Pharma with a target price of Rs 875 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

Accumulate Glenmark Pharma; target of Rs 875: Systematix

Systematix's research report on Glenmark Pharma


Glenmark Pharma (GNP) reported a weaker-than-expected performance in 4Q, mainly attributable to lower revenue from gZetia (FTF), price erosion in the base US business, adverse currency environment-impacted ROW business and moderate growth in India business. The company wrote off receivables worth Rs 809mn from Venezuela and also provided for a forex loss of Rs 2bn (Rs 650mn in opex), which impacted earnings.


Outlook


We revise the earnings estimates down by 16% and 13% for FY18e and FY19e respectively, mainly to factor the lower revenue from gZetia. We also reduce the valuation multiple (from 18x to 14x FY19e) to reflect the muted performance in the US and reduce the target price to Rs875 (earlier Rs 1,150), with a revised Accumulate rating (earlier Buy).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #Glenmark Pharma #Recommendations #Systematix

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.