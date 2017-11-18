App
Nov 17, 2017 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Escorts; target of Rs 803: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Escorts with a target price of Rs 803 in its research report dated November 01, 2017.

Kotak Securities' research report on Escorts


Escorts 2QFY18 results significantly outperformed estimates. Revenue grew by 26% YoY on the back of grow volume growth in the tractor segment. Reported EBITDA margin was 460bps higher YoY (adjusted for Rs260mn one-off payment, margins would increase further). Cost reduction measures, operating leverage and turnaround in construction equipment business helped margin expansion during the quarter. Tractor volume growth in 2HFY18 is expected to moderate as compared with 1HFY18. However other segments are expected to witness robust growth in revenues.


Outlook
We expect EBITDA margins in FY18/FY19 to witness gradual expansion as the company continues to focus on cost reduction. We rate the stock ACCUMUALTE with revised price target of Rs803 (earlier Rs710)


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Escorts #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

