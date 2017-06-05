App
Jun 05, 2017 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 927: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services has recommended accumulate rating on Endurance Technologies with a target price of Rs 927 in its research report dated June 02, 2017.

Accumulate Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 927: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Endurance Technologies


ENDU is a prominent player in 2W auto ancillary space with exposure to the critical components of castings, suspension, transmission and braking. Notably, suspension, transmission and braking are termed as proprietary products. These products are proprietary in nature as ENDU continually focus on developing innovative, lean and cost competitive designs to maintain a technological edge across this product range.


Outlook


We expect revenue/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 14%/26% over FY17-19E. Further, EBITDA margin is expected to expand by 100bps over FY17-19E to 14.3% in FY19E driven by rising contribution of proprietary products which enjoy better realisation when compared to casting business. We initiate ENDU with an ACCUMULATE rating with a TP of Rs 927 at 25x FY19E EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #Endurance Technologies #Geojit Financial services #Recommendations

