Accumulate Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 927: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Endurance Technologies

ENDU is a prominent player in 2W auto ancillary space with exposure to the critical components of castings, suspension, transmission and braking. Notably, suspension, transmission and braking are termed as proprietary products. These products are proprietary in nature as ENDU continually focus on developing innovative, lean and cost competitive designs to maintain a technological edge across this product range.

Outlook

We expect revenue/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 14%/26% over FY17-19E. Further, EBITDA margin is expected to expand by 100bps over FY17-19E to 14.3% in FY19E driven by rising contribution of proprietary products which enjoy better realisation when compared to casting business. We initiate ENDU with an ACCUMULATE rating with a TP of Rs 927 at 25x FY19E EPS.

