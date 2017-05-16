App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 16, 2017 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Colgate-Palmolive India; target of Rs 1059: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has recommended accumulate rating on Colgate-Palmolive India with a target price of Rs 1059 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

KR Choksey's research report on Colgate-Palmolive India


Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) posted its Q4FY17 and FY17 results which were in-line with our estimates, however higher advertisement revenue has drag down margins for Q4FY17. Net revenue at INR 11767.1 Mn which grew by 2.3% y-o-y and 18.7% q-o-q. The volume growth saw decline of 3%. For FY17, Net revenue stood at INR 45202.0Mn with growth of 3.9% yoy.


Outlook


We estimate around 9-10% revenue growth in FY18E & FY19E, with EBIDTA margins to be around 21-22% and PAT margins to be around 13.5% in FY18E & FY19E. At CMP INR 994, the stock is trading at EPS of INR 27.3 its FY19E. We are maintaining our target price of INR 1059 and recommend “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock with a potential upside of 6.5%.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #Colgate Palmolive (India) #KR Choksey #Recommendations

