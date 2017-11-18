App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 17, 2017 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Chennai Petroleum; target of Rs 485: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Chennai Petroleum with a target price of Rs 485 in its research report dated November 09, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Kotak Securities' research report on Chennai Petroleum


Chennai petroleum has reported better than expected performance. CPCL’s Q2FY18 PAT increased significantly by 846% qoq (partly base effect) to Rs.3.2 bn (+221% yoy) reflecting significantly higher refining margins, higher sales volume and lower raw material cost. CPCL has reported higher throughput of 2.64 mmt (2% qoq), resulting in 87% capacity utilization in Q2FY18. The company has reported higher GRMs of US$5.67/bbls in H1FY18 v/s US$ 3.81/bbls in Q1FY18.


Outlook


We expect CPCL to report an EPS of Rs.58.7/share in FY18E and an EPS of Rs.74.5 in FY19E supported by higher refining margins, lower operating cost, higher other income and higher crude throughput. At CMP, we believe that the stock is close to fairly valued at a PE of 6.2x FY19E earnings. Due to limit upside, we maintain ACCUMULATE on the stock with a revised price target of Rs.485. We have valued CPCL based on PE multiple of 6.5x FY19 (target PE), which is at a significant discount to its peers considering its lower complexity and wide fluctuation in earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Chennai Petroleum #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

