App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate CEAT; target of Rs 1766: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has recommended accumulate rating on CEAT with a target price of Rs 1766 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Accumulate CEAT; target of Rs 1766: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on CEAT


CEAT Ltd, a part of the RPG group and is one of the leading manufacturer of automobile tyres for CV, 2/3 wheeler, PC and UV segments with over 50 years of presence in India. The company offers the widest range of tyres to leading Original Equipment Manufacturers across the world and is highly present in replacement market.


Outlook


At CMP of INR 1,588 the stock is trading at 17.8x FY17 EPS of INR 89.3, 16.6x FY18E EPS of INR 95.3 and 13.5x FY19E EPS of INR 117.7. We recommend “ACCUMULATE” rating on the stock and value the stock at 15x FY19E EPS of INR 117.7 with a target price of INR 1,766 indicating 11.2% upside from CMP.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #Ceat #KR Choksey #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.