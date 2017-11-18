App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 17, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Castrol India; target of Rs 437: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Castrol India with a target price of Rs 437 in its research report dated November 09, 2017.

Kotak Securities' research report on Castrol India


Castrol’s performance is better than our expectation. The company has reported a PAT growth of 29% qoq and 28% yoy basis to Rs.1.78 bn mainly on account of better realization, marginally higher volumes (despite GST impact) and higher other income. Overall revenue has increased by 13% yoy to Rs. 8.6 bn. Operating margin improved impressively by 150 bps to 29% in Q3CY17. The Company has also declared a bonus in 1:1 ratio with expected date of allotment 6th Jan’18.


Outlook


We expect the company to report an EPS of Rs.14.1 for CY2017 and Cash EPS of Rs.15.2 and an EPS of Rs.15.1 for CY2018 and Cash EPS of Rs.16.2. On the basis of our estimates, the stock at current market price is valued at 16.7x EV/EBIDTA, 26.1x P/E and 27.7x P/BV on the basis of CY18E earnings. Based on our valuation multiples model, the target price of Castrol is Rs. 437/share (unchanged) and we maintain Accumulate rating on the stock. We value the stock at 29x CY18E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Castrol India #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

