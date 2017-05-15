App
May 15, 2017 05:16 PM IST
May 15, 2017 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Blue Star; target of Rs 763: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has recommended accumulate rating on Blue Star with a target price of Rs 763 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

Accumulate Blue Star; target of Rs 763: Yes Securities

Yes Securities' research report on Blue Star


BSL posted an 18.5% rise in 4QFY17 consolidated net sales to INR 13.8bn supported by a 20%/18% growth in Unitary Products (UP)/ Electro Mechanical Projects (EMP) sales. Professional Electronics & Industrials Systems (PEIS) sales rose 8% to INR 568mn. EBIT margins in UP/EMP/PEIS were stable at/rose 185bps to/rose 529bps to 10.5%/4.8%/19.4%.


Outlook


We are positive on the ways BSL is adding new categories and derisking its current business model. At CMP of INR 665, BSL trades at 32x FY19E Consol. EPS. Upgrade to ACCUMULATE rating with a TP of INR 763.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

