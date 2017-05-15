Accumulate Blue Star; target of Rs 750: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Blue Star

Blue Star Ltd. reported Q4FY17 revenue of INR 13,836.2 Mn with growth of 19.6% yoy and growth of 50.8% qoq which was mainly due to increase in demand of cooling products as a result of seasonality. The top line growth was mainly driven by the Unitary Products segment which grew by 103.2% QoQ and 19.8% YoY basis.

Outlook

Currently, the stock is trading at P/E of 29.4x FY19E, we maintain our recommendation and rate the stock with an “ACCUMULATE” rating with a target price of INR 750 representing an upside of 11.0%.

