Accumulate Blue Star; target of Rs 750: KR Choksey
KR Choksey has recommended accumulate rating on Blue Star with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.
KR Choksey's research report on Blue Star
Blue Star Ltd. reported Q4FY17 revenue of INR 13,836.2 Mn with growth of 19.6% yoy and growth of 50.8% qoq which was mainly due to increase in demand of cooling products as a result of seasonality. The top line growth was mainly driven by the Unitary Products segment which grew by 103.2% QoQ and 19.8% YoY basis.
Outlook
Currently, the stock is trading at P/E of 29.4x FY19E, we maintain our recommendation and rate the stock with an “ACCUMULATE” rating with a target price of INR 750 representing an upside of 11.0%.
