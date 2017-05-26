Accumulate Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1177: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge in the last one year has struggled in order traction leading from weak sentiments on back of down-turn in commodities dragging the global economy and Bharat Forge’s revenue down. Down-fall in oil prices has also affected the company’s US operation leading to lower fleet in US in past 1 year affecting lower orders from its US clients.

Outlook

At the current market price of INR 1114, the stock is trading at 36.5x FY17 EPS of INR. 30, 24.6x on FY 18 EPS of 34.9 and 21x FY19E EPS of INR 40.6. We recommend a “Accumulate” rating on the stock and value the stock at 29x FY19E EPS of INR 40.6 with a target price of INR 1,177 respectively.

