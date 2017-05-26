App
May 26, 2017 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1177: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has recommended accumulate rating on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 1177 in its research report dated May 25, 2017.

Accumulate Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1177: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Bharat Forge


Bharat Forge in the last one year has struggled in order traction leading from weak sentiments on back of down-turn in commodities dragging the global economy and Bharat Forge’s revenue down. Down-fall in oil prices has also affected the company’s US operation leading to lower fleet in US in past 1 year affecting lower orders from its US clients.


Outlook


At the current market price of INR 1114, the stock is trading at 36.5x FY17 EPS of INR. 30, 24.6x on FY 18 EPS of 34.9 and 21x FY19E EPS of INR 40.6. We recommend a “Accumulate” rating on the stock and value the stock at 29x FY19E EPS of INR 40.6 with a target price of INR 1,177 respectively.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #Bharat Forge #KR Choksey #Recommendations

