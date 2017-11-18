App
Nov 17, 2017 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 202: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Bharat Electronics with a target price of Rs 202 in its research report dated November 01, 2017.

Kotak Securities' research report on Bharat Electronics


BEL reported higher than expected profits in the second quarter mainly due to robust revenue growth. With an order book of Rs 417 bn, the company has one of the highest revenue visibility among the capital goods universe. With India’s continued thrust on defence indigenization, BEL could be the key beneficiary of extant spending. The company has early mover advantage over the private sector in terms of trust factor, substantial R&D spending etc. BEL has broad-spectrum horizontal capabilities in electronics, communications and software, and has emerged as a large system integrator as well.


Outlook


We ascribe fresh target to the stock by valuing the stock at 22x FY19 earnings (earlier target of Rs 183, valued at 20x FY19 earnings). Since the upside from current levels is modest, we change rating from “BUY” to “ACCUMULATE”, thereby advising buying on declines.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

