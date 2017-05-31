App
May 31, 2017 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1652: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has recommended accumulate rating on Balkrishna Industries with a target price of Rs 1652 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Accumulate Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1652: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Balkrishna Industries


In Q4FY17, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT) reported sales of INR 10,229 Mn which (was in-line with our estimates of INR 9,630 Mn) increased by 15.23% Y-o-Y and 11.83% Q-o-Q. BKT’s volume grew by 14.12% Y-o-Y and 14.19% Q-o-Q on back of pick-up in demand from US market. BKT’s growth was further aided by improvement in realization, 0.97% Y-o-Y. For the full year company’s Net Sales stood at INR 37,838Mn which was up by 16.1% Y-o-Y.


Outlook


At CMP of INR 1473, the stock is trading at 17.1x FY17 EPS of INR 86.3, 15.9x FY18E EPS of INR 92.4 and 14.3x FY19E EPS of INR 103.3. We recommend “Accumulate” rating on the stock and value the stock at 16x FY19E EPS of INR 103.3 with a target price of INR 1652 indicating 12.2% upside from CMP.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #Balkrishna Industries #KR Choksey #Recommendations

