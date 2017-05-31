Accumulate Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1652: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Balkrishna Industries

In Q4FY17, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT) reported sales of INR 10,229 Mn which (was in-line with our estimates of INR 9,630 Mn) increased by 15.23% Y-o-Y and 11.83% Q-o-Q. BKT’s volume grew by 14.12% Y-o-Y and 14.19% Q-o-Q on back of pick-up in demand from US market. BKT’s growth was further aided by improvement in realization, 0.97% Y-o-Y. For the full year company’s Net Sales stood at INR 37,838Mn which was up by 16.1% Y-o-Y.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 1473, the stock is trading at 17.1x FY17 EPS of INR 86.3, 15.9x FY18E EPS of INR 92.4 and 14.3x FY19E EPS of INR 103.3. We recommend “Accumulate” rating on the stock and value the stock at 16x FY19E EPS of INR 103.3 with a target price of INR 1652 indicating 12.2% upside from CMP.

