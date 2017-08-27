Accumulate Apcotex Industries; target of Rs 447: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Apcotex Industries

Apcotex reported revenues of INR 1321 mn (+13% YoY) against our estimates of INR 1296 mn. The growth was supported by decent growth in volumes. OPM contracted by 269bps YoY to 6.5%, which led EBITDA to fall by 20% YoY to INR 85.7mn. The subdued operational performance was owing to higher RM cost (+439bps YoY). Sluggish operational performance along with lower other income (-37% YoY) and higher tax rate (27% v/s 22% in Q1FY17) impacted bottom-line performance, which stood at INR 52.4mn (-37% YoY).

At CMP of INR 402, the stock has been trading at 16.2x on FY19E of our earnings estimates. We believe valuations are reasonable given the strong outlook of NBR segment. The management has been working on improvising the quality of NBR, which could improve plant utilization to certain extent over next 2yrs. Management expects NBR plant could reach optimum utilization by FY19 from 70-80% utilization presently. Further, power & fuel cost is also expected to reduce in valia plant post commissioning of power plant by Dec’17, which could improve operational performance considerably over the next few years. The management has also been planning to double NBR capacity over the next 4-5yrs. We believe NBR product with superior realization could assist company to report stellar financial performance in medium to long term, which could improve financial ratios and thereby valuations going ahead. We have maintained our estimates and valued the company on FY19E by providing p/e multiple of 18x. We have arrived a target price of INR 447, an upside potential of 11%. We have ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on the stock.

