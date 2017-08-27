App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Apcotex Industries; target of Rs 447: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Apcotex Industries with a target price of Rs 447 in its research report dated August 21, 2017.

Accumulate Apcotex Industries; target of Rs 447: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Apcotex Industries


Apcotex reported revenues of INR 1321 mn (+13% YoY) against our estimates of INR 1296 mn. The growth was supported by decent growth in volumes. OPM contracted by 269bps YoY to 6.5%, which led EBITDA to fall by 20% YoY to INR 85.7mn. The subdued operational performance was owing to higher RM cost (+439bps YoY). Sluggish operational performance along with lower other income (-37% YoY) and higher tax rate (27% v/s 22% in Q1FY17) impacted bottom-line performance, which stood at INR 52.4mn (-37% YoY).


Outlook


At CMP of INR 402, the stock has been trading at 16.2x on FY19E of our earnings estimates. We believe valuations are reasonable given the strong outlook of NBR segment. The management has been working on improvising the quality of NBR, which could improve plant utilization to certain extent over next 2yrs.  Management expects NBR plant could reach optimum utilization by FY19 from 70-80% utilization presently. Further, power & fuel cost is also expected to reduce in valia plant post commissioning of power plant by Dec’17, which could improve operational performance considerably over the next few years. The management has also been planning to double NBR capacity over the next 4-5yrs. We believe NBR product with superior realization could assist company to report stellar financial performance in medium to long term, which could improve financial ratios and thereby valuations going ahead. We have maintained our estimates and valued the company on FY19E by providing p/e multiple of 18x. We have arrived a target price of INR 447, an upside potential of 11%. We have ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Apcotex Industries #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.