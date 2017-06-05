App
Jun 05, 2017 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Amara Raja Batteries; target of Rs 966: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services has recommended accumulate rating on Amara Raja Batteries with a target price of Rs 966 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Amara Raja Batteries


Q4FY17 revenue grew by 17.4%YoY which was largely driven by automotive segment (60% of the revenue) but industrial segment remained subdued. The OEM business grew due to introduction of the batteries to newer platform and turnaround in the new vehicle sales.


Outlook


We believe that the stock should continue to trade at premium valuations owing to excellent fundamentals and preferred supplier to OEMs but increasing raw material price and sluggish industrial growth could weigh on EBITDA margin in the short term. We lower our FY18 EBITDA margin by 60bps and PAT estimate by 5% respectively. We value ARBL at 23x FY19E EPS with a target price of Rs 966 and revised our rating to „Accumulate‟ from Buy.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #Amara Raja Batteries #Geojit Financial services #Recommendations

