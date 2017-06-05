Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 921: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Aarti Industries

Q4 Revenue grew by 20% YoY, led by higher contribution from Speciality chemical business which grew by 23% YoY and home & personal care business 40% YoY. Volume growth in Speciality chemical was stable at 10% YoY.

Outlook

At CMP, ARTO is trading at 19x and 14x FY18E & FY19E EPS of Rs 44 & Rs 57 respectively. Going forward, we factor earning to grow at 23% CAGR over FY17-FY19E led by stable growth in Speciality chemical business and strong growth from Pharm business. We value ARTO at 16x (15x earlier) on FY19E, with a target price of Rs 921 and we have Accumulate rating.

