you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 28, 2017 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1034: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch recommended accumulate rating on Aarti Industries with a target price of Rs 1034 in its research report dated November 15, 2017.

CD Equisearch's research report on Aarti Industries


AIL is one of India's leading manufacturers of chemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates: dyestuff; pigment; agro chemicals; speciality chemicals; active pharmaceutical ingredient (API); intermediates of API

Outlook
Rebound in its speciality chemicals dispatches partly instigated by resurrection in agrochemical industry and ramp up of nitro toluene capacity next fiscal would help earnings surge by some 17%. On balance we maintain "accumulate" rating on the stock with revised target of Rs 1034 (previous target: Rs 900) based on 22x FY19e earnings.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

