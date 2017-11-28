Accumulate Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1034: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch's research report on Aarti Industries

AIL is one of India's leading manufacturers of chemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates: dyestuff; pigment; agro chemicals; speciality chemicals; active pharmaceutical ingredient (API); intermediates of API

Rebound in its speciality chemicals dispatches partly instigated by resurrection in agrochemical industry and ramp up of nitro toluene capacity next fiscal would help earnings surge by some 17%. On balance we maintain "accumulate" rating on the stock with revised target of Rs 1034 (previous target: Rs 900) based on 22x FY19e earnings.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.