Above 9280, Nifty may head towards 9320: Stewart & Mackertich

Stewart & Mackertich?s Market Report:

Nifty maintained above pivotal support of 9170 on a subdued note. Hence, Nifty retesting downside supports of 9170 and 9150 is a possibility. Nifty uptrend despite negative divergence in daily RSI is a concern. However, we don?t prefer short selling at this juncture as there is no trend reversal confirmation yet.

Further, thorough technical study of the daily candle patterns along with position of leading inductors suggests Nifty might get into a consolidation phase in the price range of 9280- 9150 before its next course of up-move. However, next leg of up-move is possible only when Nifty takes out short-term pivotal resistance of 9280. Further, Infosys quarterly result expected to be announced on 13th of April is going to be a Nifty shorter-term trend determining factor.

Nifty ended up 0.27 percent at 9198.30 on weekly basis. It started the week on stronger note above 9200 but failed to progress beyond 9274 towards ending the week with a bearish shooting star candle. Shooting star on weekly chart suggests short-term weakness. However, in case of shorter-term correction Nifty may find support around 9170 and 9150. Below 9150, next support is placed around 9110. Next leg of up move is likely to begin only when Nifty takes out 9280 successfully. 9320 is the next resistance.

On the last trading day of the week, Nifty ended 0.69 percent down at 9198.30. Failing to hold early morning gain led to session end sell off towards ending the session nearer to day?s low. Intraday sell off led to a bearish candle. Continuation of Nifty up-trend despite bearish divergence in daily RSI is a concern. Immediate resistance is placed around 9280. 9320 is the next resistance. Downside crucial supports are placed around 9170, 9150, and 9110.

Considering Nifty multiple time frames and overall chart pattern that shows; Nifty's resistance of 9280 is still well intact. Successful breakout of 9280 may unfold the next leg of up move towards 9320.

Nifty crucial supports & resistances?

Supports: 9170, 9150, 9110

Resistances: 9280, 9320.

