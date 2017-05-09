App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 09, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aarey Drugs rises 4% on first commercial export order win

The company will execute the said order by June 30, 2017.

Moneycontrol News

Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals' share price gained nearly 4 percent intraday Tuesday as it has received first commercial order.

The company has received its first commercial export order for 20 metric tonnes of Thiobromine from Germany.

The company will execute the said order by June 30, 2017.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 109.80 and 52-week low Rs 39.75 on 28 April, 2017 and 10 May, 2016, respectively.

The share price rose 190 percent in the last one year.

At 12:10 hrs Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 107, up Rs 2.40, or 2.29 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals #Buzzing Stocks

