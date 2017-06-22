AAI selects Tata Elxsi to design IT guidelines for airports; stock gains 3%

Moneycontrol News

Tata Elxsi shares gained nearly 3 percent intraday Thursday after Airports Authority of India selected the company to design IT guidelines for all airports coming up in the future.

As a strategic design partner, the Tata Group company will help AAI to provide a seamless passenger travel experience.

"We will be primarily responsible to set the wayfinding and information design guidelines for all AAI airports coming up in the future," the global design and technology consultancy said in its filing.

It will also enable AAI to set a team and create a process to design and implement world-class, customer-centric information and wayfinding system. This will cover the entire passenger journey right from parking to boarding the plane, to making the spaces efficient and user-friendly. The design will be in line with the global standards and Tata Elxsi will set the guidelines / standards for all future airports.

Tata Elxsi has already started the work on creating an intuitive, customer-centric wayfinding system and developing a unique image for several airport terminals like Goa, Kolkata, Varanasi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Pune, Trivandrum, Coimbatore and Guwahati.

At 14:48 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,636.90, up Rs 19.35, or 1.20 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar