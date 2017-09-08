A move above 10K required for breakout; 5 stocks which can give nearly 10% return

The index action continues to be range bound even as it struggles to provide a trending move. The Nifty formed NR7 chart pattern (narrowest high/low trading band compared to prior six sessions' range) which indicates a drop in price volatility owing to lack of fresh triggers on either side.

An appearance of consecutive lower highs on recent price structure has ensured Nifty's revert from multiple supply points within the 9930-10000 zone.

A sustained move above mentioned levels is essential for gaining upside momentum. The RSI indicator on the daily chart hovered near 52. Though, it stayed below the level of 60 during the recent advance from 9800.

As per Gann analysis, September 7 was an anniversary period when index formed a major top of 8,969 in 2016.

A year earlier, on September 8, 2015, Nifty formed a major bottom of 7540. On both instances, Nifty delivered a big directional move post the anniversary span.

Anniversary dates invariably lead to remarkable up or down swings. Hence, we expect the recent congestion phase to get resolved in the near term.

Here is a list of top five trading ideas which can give up to 10% return in short term:

IndusInd Bank: BUY| Target Rs1770| Stop Loss Rs1665| Return 4%

A steady move above most of the important moving averages and ascending series of peak and bottom indicates healthy long term price set up. During recent correction, bulls outstrip bears near levels of Rs1,600 and since then it is moving higher; thereby resuming the prevailing uptrend.

A record high closing above Rs1,700 with a fresh long build-up in futures suggests that ongoing journey into the uncharted zone is likely to continue.

Based on above observations, we recommend a buy on IndusInd Bank above Rs1,700 with a stop below Rs1,665 for a target of Rs1,770.

Century Textiles: BUY| Target Rs1370| Stop Loss Rs1260| Return 6%

The stock has been trading in an overall uptrend. Recent Price structure shows renewed buying interest near Rs1,130 after a sharp price cut of 13 percent from its all-time high of Rs1,293, marked during August’17.

Forming large bullish candle on comparatively higher volumes, the stock has witnessed record closing above Rs1,300 zone.

Also, RSI on daily chart reclaims the level of 65 in collaboration with rising price moves. Based on above observations we infer that ongoing journey at uncharted zone is likely to continue.

Investors can look at buying is recommended on Century Textiles between Rs1,300-1,290 with a stop loss of Rs1,260 for a target of Rs1,370.

Repco Home Finance: BUY| Target Rs730| Stop Loss Rs655| Return 6.5%

The phase of consolidation after a sharp decline suggests exhaustion of selling pressure. Back in June 2017, it had made a peak of Rs924 and went through a sharp correction, unable to sustain above the three-digit gann number of 901.

The underperformance was in place for the next two months. However, it took support at its 187-weekly moving average and began a process of base building.

After forming a bottom around three-digit gann number of 625, consolidation was seen at the bottom. In this week’s trade, it gave a breakout from the base-building pattern, eventually resulting in a reversal after a prolonged downtrend.

A weekly close above Rs677 would lead to a shift in the orbit on the upside. Keeping in mind, above mentioned parameters, we recommend a buy on Repco Home Finance above Rs677 with a stop loss of Rs655 and a target of Rs730.

IGL: BUY| Target Rs1395| Stop Loss Rs1290| Return 6%

After being in a phase of consolidation at the top of its rally for last month, it finally staged a breakout on the upside. It is showing the trait of a stock which is in a strong uptrend since December 2016.

Since last one month, the sideways consolidation at the top of its trend can be termed as bullish consolidation. The outcome of such sideways movement is dealt positively during an uptrend.

Moreover, during the recent phase of consolidation, it managed to trade above the support of its 21-DMA. In fact, since July, this moving average is acting as a savior point on multiple occasions.

Fresh breakout is seen in this week’s trade from the recent sideways activity. We expect the stock to witness follow-up buying post 4 percent move in this week’s trade. Based on above parameters, we recommend a buy on IGL above Rs1,320 with a stop loss of Rs1,290 and a target of Rs1,395.

Tata Global Beverages: BUY| Stop Loss Rs198| Target Rs225| Return 9.7%

An up trending stock tends to go through a phase of consolidation after every up move. Similar such movement was seen in Tata Global. However, after being rangebound at the top of its trend for three weeks, the stock this week finally staged a breakout.

A move prior to recent breakout could be termed as flag pattern. Flags are considered to be a continuation pattern in nature; we expect the stock to replicate the moment it had seen in early August.

Gann analysis suggests that the stock is in a strong uptrend and it also confirmed a shift in the orbit on the upside. Since it is an up trending stock, traders should always use any phase of consolidation and breakout from the same to build longs. Traders can buy Tata Global above Rs206 with a stop loss of Rs198 and a target of Rs225.

The author is Head of Technical Research at IIFL Private Wealth. The views and investment tips expressed by the investment expert on moneycontrol.com is his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.