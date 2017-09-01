3 stocks to back in a tumultuous IT landscape: Mindtree, Cyient & L&T Infotech

Moneycontrol Research

The Indian IT services sector is approaching a reckoning – the traditional model will give way to an all-new model for success. While most Indian IT service players will go through a process of unlearning and re-learning, we expect few to survive. We present our take on who to ride with in tumultuous times.

Where is the sector heading?

The mega trend is the emergence of disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence (when a machine starts to mimic the cognitive functions of a human), IoT or “Internet of Things” (a concept of connecting any device to the internet and monitoring data for increased efficiency), Big Data (a large chunk of data that a business generates and which provides meaningful insights that could aid strategic decisions), Analytics ( to discover, interpret, and identify crucial patterns in data), Cloud Computing (to provide computer services over the Internet) and Robotics (a combination of multiple disciplines).

Other drivers of this change are XaaS - Anything-as-a-service refers to the growing diversity of services available over the Internet via cloud computing as opposed to being provided locally, or on premises.

Who are we backing?

With traditional services witnessing significant pricing pressure, Indian IT companies that are fast substituting the traditional services by the new digital reality will survive. We identify three sets of winners - companies that are making significant strides in digital business, companies catering to niche services and smaller-sized companies that can scale up new businesses by virtue of relatively small legacy businesses.

Mindtree – on the right track (Market cap: Rs 7842 crore)

Despite its recent earnings disappointment, Mindtree has covered a lot of ground in terms of building the correct domain expertise in digital. The management has recently articulated its 3.0 strategy that centres around a focus on a few identified digital packages and platforms and segregation of delivery organization into digital (CTB) and legacy (RTB) services to improve efficacy. The company is inculcating consulting skills within delivery and sales functions as against a standalone consulting practice, and balancing automation with talent transformation (reskilling).

Mindtree’s digital practice is scaling up with an increase in deal sizes and wins in large integrated digital transformation deals.

Near term headwinds

Mindtree’s EBITDA margin of 11.1 percent in Q1FY18 was at a multi-year low (down from 19.9 percent in FY15). We expect continued investments in business, local hiring and stronger rupee to weigh on margins in the near-term.

The management attributed it to pressure on traditional services, weak execution and a drag from acquisitions. Three broad areas of improvement could be - recovery in profitability of acquisitions, pickup in revenues from solutions and digital services and operational levers.

Albeit the earnings disappointment the stock continues to trade at a premium valuation (18.6X trailing earnings), but we advise gradual accumulation on any weakness.

Cyient – carving out a niche (Market Cap: Rs 5966 crore)

Cyient has a large exposure (about 54 percent) to relatively under penetrated engineering services, with leadership in aerospace and transportation verticals and some very strong client relationships. In communication (20 percent of revenue), there are opportunities in the new network roll-out/upgradation. In utilities and geospatial, Cyient's business has been growing in smart grid/smart meters and analytics. Each of these segments are relatively immune from the difficult transition that the traditional IT companies are undergoing. With less than 15 percent of the US employees on visa, Cyient has possibly the least exposure to the H-1B/L-1 visa.

For Cyient, EBITDA margins have come down to 12-13 percent range from the 17-19 percent range. There have been two key reasons for this— first, the onsite revenue mix increase over the years (from 50 percent in FY14 to ~60 percent in FY17). Second, the Rangsons and Softential acquisitions had about 150-200 bps negative margin impact.

Cyient has hired several domain experts and consultants, and has also opened several delivery centres. Consistent mid-teens revenue growth can offer operating leverage.

With top accounts performing well, the business momentum is strong and the management is now more conservative with its outlook, the near-term range of 14-15 percent EBITDA margins appear realistic given several levers available. Investors have got to keep this company on their radars.

LTI’s business model is designed for scale with presence in banking, insurance and manufacturing, large account management capabilities and an excellent client base. The company is building automation and digital capabilities, an important growth driver.

While it prima facie looks like a “me-too” player, LTI’s digital revenues have grown by 50 percent YoY in Q1FY18 and two-thirds of its incremental revenue growth in FY17 came from new-gen services such as infra/software, cloud migration, and analytics.

New initiatives such as ADEA (Analytics and Digital in Every Account) will lead to deepening of engagements. LTI has high-quality client base comprising 51 F-500 accounts. About 33 of its top 50 accounts are F-100 companies.

While dependence on BFSI (banking financial services & insurance, 47 percent of revenue) is a worry, a large part is derived from Property & Casualty (P&C) and life insurance companies.

ADM (application development & maintenance, 37 percent) and ERP (enterprise resource planning, 23 percent) for LTI constitute almost 60 percent of its revenues. This is not different from the commoditised offering of its large-cap peers. A small base, however, ensures it does not need many large transformational deals to grow at a modest pace.

LTI lacks BPO (business process outsourcing) capability but has taken a disruptive approach to Business Process Automation, in the absence of legacy. The valuation at 13.6X trailing earnings makes it a worthwhile investment bet.