3 hot stock picks from Reliance Securities

Bharat Electronics, ITC and Apollo Tyres are on the radar
CMP: 187| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 205| STOP LOSS: 177
- The stock managed to breach prior weekly falling trend with a stellar rally.
- The key technical indicators-RSI and MACD are positively poised above their neutral line.
- Positive sectoral outlook and strength in the indicators are signaling that the stock will continue its northbound journey.
- On the higher side, the stock will face major hurdle around its upper band of the rising channel. However, in case of any negative surprise, its lower band will work as key reversal point.
- Long position can be initiated here and on dips for a target of Rs205 with a stop loss of Rs177.
CMP: 261| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 290| STOP LOSS: 249
- The stock reversed after taking support at its long-term moving average 100-week SMA. In the past, reversal from that average worked quite well for the stock.
- Positive divergence in RSI w.r.t. recent fall in the price is signaling that the stock is on a verge of a turnaround.
- Narrowing gap between MACD averages and recovery in Histogram are also coinciding with our view.
- Long position can be initiated here and on dips for a target of Rs290 with a stop loss of Rs249.
- Higher level profit booking dragged the stock lower, where its 50-week EMA worked as key reversal point and helped it to recover prior losses.
- Due to recent rise in the price, the key technical indicators moved upward from their previous reversal points.
- As per the current weekly set-up, we believe that the stock is on a verge of a turnaround and will soon record new life-time-high.
- On the higher side, the stock will face major hurdle at around psychological level of 300. However in case of any decline, its 50-week will save it from falling.
- Long position can be initiated here and on dips for a target of Rs300 with a stop loss of Rs230.