App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 23, 2017 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 hot stock pick from Geojit Financial Services

Havells India, Amara Raja Batteries and Jyothy Laboratories are on the radar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are stocks recommendations from Geojit Financial Services:

Havells India

Rating: Accumulate CMP: Rs500 TP: Rs555

Havells India Ltd (HAVL) is a leading player in electrical consumer goods in India. Its key verticals include switchgears, cables & wires, lighting fixtures and consumer appliances.

related news

Overall revenue grew by 22% YoY, however revenue growth (excluding Lloyd) was modest at 4% YoY due to extension of GST overhang. EBITDA margin (excluding Lloyd) improved by 180bps YoY to 15.8% due to inventory gain & cost rationalisation.

PAT grew by 20% YoY, (excluding Lloyd) grew by 9% YoY. Given higher GST rates and sharp increase in commodity prices, we expect that the near term demand headwinds likely to be extended in coming quarters also. However, we expect growth to normalise as GST impact fades. Despite this we factor earnings to grow at robust 20% CAGR over FY17-19E.

Amara Raja Batteries

Rating: Accumulate CMP: Rs787 TP: Rs886

Amara Raja Batteries (ARBL) is India’s second largest Lead-acid battery manufacturer. Its segment includes automotive and industrial lead acid batteries, with market leadership in Telecom segment.

ARBL's Q2FY18 revenue grew by 7%YoY which was largely driven by automotive segment (~60% of the revenue) but industrial segment remained subdued. EBITDA margin declined in Q2FY18 due to increase in lead price, but is being addressed by price hikes and effective cost strategies.

ARBL should continue to be preferred supplier to OEM due to its excellent track record & robust capex plan. We expect revenue to grow at a CAGR of 15% over FY17-19E due to normalization of business in the industrial segment and higher auto sales. We value the stock at 24x on FY19E EPS.

Jyothy Laboratories

Rating: Buy CMP: Rs368 TP: Rs388

Jyothy Laboratories (JLL) is an Indian FMCG player with products across Fabric care, Dishwashing, Mosquito repellents & Personal Care.

JLL reported a revenue growth of 10%YoY and 90bps YoY expansion in EBITDA margin for Q2FY18 on GST comparable basis. Revenue growth was led by dishwashing segment (12% YoY), while the largest segment -Fabric care (4% YoY) was impacted by muted growth in Ujala (0.4% YoY) due to GST led disruptions.

German FMCG major Henkel has not exercised the option to buy 26% equity in JLL, but mutually exploring other possibilities to work together. We expect healthy pickup in revenue across the segments as GST led headwinds recede.

tags #Amara Raja Batteries #expert views #Havells India #Jyothi Laboratories #stock recommendations

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.