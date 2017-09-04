Stock market prediction for September 4-8: Satish Gupta

Satish Gupta of astrostocktips is of the view that auto stocks like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Escorts, Eicher Motors and Hero Moto will get astrological support.

By Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.in

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Capricorn, Aquarius & Pisces. Lord Saturn in Scorpio. Jupiter in Virgo. Sun, Mars & Mercury in Leo. Lord Ketu in Capricorn. Lord Rahu & Venus in Cancer. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

Planet Mercury, which controls our mind (Buddhi) is transiting in Leo and is in retrograde position from August 13, 2017 to September 5, 2017. Be cautious, as one is likely to take wrong decisions, resulting in financial losses, depending on its position in individual horoscope. Technical analysts/researchers can be worst affected (since planet Mercury is significator of this profession). Persons with Leo, Aquarius, Gemini & Virgo ascendant need to be extra vigilant.

Astrological position about market is not comfortable in coming days. In case, on certain days market is in positive mood it is sell on every rise.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Auto: Maruti, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Escorts, Eicher Motors, Hero Moto, etc.

Pharma: Dr Reddy’s Labs, Glenmark, Ajanta Pharma, Lupin, etc.

Cigrattes: Godfrey Phillips, ITC, VST Industries, NTC Industries, etc.

Textiles: Page Industries, Century Textiles, Raymond, VIP Clothing, Lux Industries, Indo Count, etc.

NBFC/housing finance: DHFL, Can Fin Home, Indiabulls Housing Finance, M&M Financial, Ujjivan Financial, SREI Infra, Equitas Holdings, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Buying stocks that can rise multi fold in a short period is every investor’s dream. But it is not easy to identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through Financial Astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stocks remains laggard. Stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behaviour, either bull market or bear market.

Predicting bullish sectors of next Samvat 2074

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. But this year, we shall prepone release of next Samvat sectors, which are going to get strong astrological support & stocks from those sector outperform markets. Purpose of releasing sectors of next Samvat earlier is that investors & traders should get maximum advantage of down trend of markets by good timing.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilised properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimise your future investments and trading also. Successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the SECTORS of SAMVAT gave exorbitant returns & certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

During current Samavat 2073 among other sectors – dyes/chemical/sugar sector received strong astrological support & outperformed and gave exorbitant return. Many stocks from dyes/ chemical sector appreciated by over 500 percent.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.